The Hayward Hurricanes girls volleyball team concluded their season with a 3-0 loss to the Golden Bears at a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal playoff in Barron Thursday evening, Oct. 22.
Barron won in three sets, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12.
The leaders for the Hurricanes were Brooke Quast, top server; Holly Miller, top attacker; and (three-way tie), Ana Johnson, Brooke Quast and Nyla Connell, top passers.
“I’m extremely proud of this group of girls,” said Coach Alicia Wiebe. “They not only grew over the season as athletes, but also as young women! Hurricane Strong!!”
