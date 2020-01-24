Hayward Hurricanes sports round-up from Thursday. Jan. 23:
Girls hockey: Hayward Co-op 6, North Shore Storm 3. Kennedy Sprenger had two goals, while Lily Eytcheson, Taylor Eytcheson, Alex Pieterek and Hadley Owen had one goal apiece. Emma Quimby had 19 saves in the nets. The Canes outshot the Storm, 36-22.
Boys basketball: Bloomer 37, Hayward 34. The Blackhawks scored the final 12 points of the game to win. Austin Thur led Bloomer with 16 points, while Austin Wessel had 11 points, Henry Schmittt nine and Tommy Tiffany eight for the Hurricanes.
