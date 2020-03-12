Canes goalie named to All-State team

Emma Quimby

For the second year in a row, Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey goaltender Emma Quimby has been named to the Wisconsin Girls Hockey All-State Team.

Quimby, a senior from Grantsburg, also was one of five players nominated for the Ms. Wisconsin Hockey Award and for the Jessie Vetter Award as the state’s top goaltender.

In the 2019-20 regular season, Quimby posted a 11-10-2 record, with a goals-against average of 2.07 and a save percentage of. 919. She had four shutouts.

