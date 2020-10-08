The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team placed seventh in the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament at Rice Lake’s Turtleback Golf Course Wednesday, Oct. 7, to conclude their fall 2020 season.
The Canes shot a total of 427. Gillian Johnson carded 100, Alyson Reier 104, Macey Reier, 111; Victoria Dos Santos, 112; and Katelyn Galde, 144.
The top two teams at the sectional are advancing to the Oct. 12-13 state tournament at Black Wolf Run in Kohler. They are Prescott, which scored 349; and St. Croix Central, which carded 371.
Prescott had the top two scorers at the sectional: Medalist Ava Salay with an 81, and Jessica Heinsch with an 86.
Advancing to state as individuals are Lydia Jensen of Regis-Altoona, who shot an 87; Jackie Wallin of Ladysmith, who shot a 92; and Elli Anderson of Regis-Altoona, who shot a 92.
Other teams who played in the Rice Lake sectional were Regis-Altoona, third, 384; Ladysmith fourth, 415; Baldwin-Woodville fifth, 423; Spooner, tied for fifth with 423; and Flambeau, eighth, 444.
