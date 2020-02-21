Both the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team and Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team won their regional championship games Thursday, Feb. 20, and are advancing to the sectional semifinal playoffs next week.
The girls team skated to a 2-1 win over Chippewa Falls-Menomonie in overtime at Chippewa Falls. The host Sabers took a 1-0 lead at 2:12 of the second period. The Canes tied it up 1-1 with an unassisted goal by Jerzy Petit at 12:22 of the third period.
In overtime, Kennedy Sprenger scored at 2:55 with an assist from Soile Doyle to give the Canes the victory. The Canes outshot the Sabers, 34-18. Emm Quimby had 17 saves in the nets.
The Canes will play the Eau Claire Area Stars at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire in the sectional semifinal.
Meanwhile, the Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team overwhelmed the Chequamegon Co-op 12-0 in a playoff game at the Hayward Sports Center Thursday night. The Canes scored three goals in the first period, five in the second and four in the third, and outshot Chequamegon 68-6.
Blake Loder had a 3-goal hat trick, while Sam Bergum, Henry Droessler and Cade Delisle had two goals apiece. Scoring one goal apiece were Chase Briggs, Ryland Achtor and Kayleb Martin.
The Hurricanes will host the Superior Spartans in the sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Hayward Sports Center.
