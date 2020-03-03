After trailing Ellsworth for much of the game, the Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team rallied to pull out a 60-53 win in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal playoff game Tuesday, March 3, at the RJS Gym in Hayward High School.

The Panthers led 34-29 at halftime.

Austin Wessel led the Hurricanes with 17 points, Tommy Tiffany had 16, Tanner Johnson 10 and Henry Schmitt nine. Mason Anderson led Ellsworth with 19 points.

The Hurricanes advance to the regional semifinal playoff against top-seeded Prescott at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Prescott High School.

