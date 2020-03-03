After trailing Ellsworth for much of the game, the Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team rallied to pull out a 60-53 win in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal playoff game Tuesday, March 3, at the RJS Gym in Hayward High School.
The Panthers led 34-29 at halftime.
Austin Wessel led the Hurricanes with 17 points, Tommy Tiffany had 16, Tanner Johnson 10 and Henry Schmitt nine. Mason Anderson led Ellsworth with 19 points.
The Hurricanes advance to the regional semifinal playoff against top-seeded Prescott at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Prescott High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.