Riley Brennan scored at 5:26 of sudden-victory overtime to lift the Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team to a 2-1 win over the Somerset Spartans in the season opener Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Hayward Sports Center. Logan Asp and Kayleb Martin had assists on the play.
The Canes also got a goal from Cole Asp in the second period to take a 1-0 lead at the time. Gibson Walsh and Cole Asp had the assists.
Somerset’s Owen McDonough scored in the third period to tie the game and send the contest to overtime.
Hayward goaltender Logan Abric had 17 saves in the game. The Hurricanes outshot the Spartans 32-18.
Next up for the Canes will be a home game against Eau Claire North Tuesday, Dec. 8.
