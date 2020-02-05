Area sports round-up from Tuesday, Feb. 4:
Boys hockey: Hayward Hurricanes 3, Superior Spartans 0. Logan Asp, Cole Haack and Cade Delisle scored a goal apiece. Goaltender Logan Abric had 18 saves as the Hurricanes outshot the Spartans, 35-18. Hayward improves to 16-4-1 on the season.
Boys basketball: Hayward Hurricanes 66, Ashland 57. Tommy Tiffany had 20 points, Austin Wessel 19 and Henry Schmitt 19. Hayward improves to 7-8 on the season.
Girls basketball: Barron Golden Bears 57, Hayward Hurricanes 28. Maekayla Cadotte, Anna Schmitt and Emily Paffel had five points apiece, Anna Morgan and Allie Zawistowski had four apiece and Ana Johnson had three.
Lac Courte Oreilles girls basketball: The Eagles defeated the Bayfield Trollers 50-48 at Theresa Williams Gymnasium to improve their season record to 8-9. Phoenix Corbine scored 22 points, Nevaeh Cross and Raini Dawn Kingfisher scored 10 points apiece, Alexa McNabb had six and Savannah Larson two.
Lac Courte Oreilles boys basketball: The Bayfield Trollers defeated the Eagles 80-39.
