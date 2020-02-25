The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team skated past the Superior Spartans 4-3 in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Hayward Sports Center.

The Canes now advance to the sectional championship against Rice Lake at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Wessman Arena in Superior. The winner will advance to the state tournament.

In other playoff games Feb. 25, the Hayward Hurricanes Co-op girls hockey team lost to the Eau Claire Area Stars 1-0 in the sectional semifinal at Eau Claire. The Canes finish their season with a 12-12-2 record.

In a Division 3 girls basketball regional quarterfinal at the RJS Gym in Hayward, the Hurricanes lost to St. Croix Central, 35-29.

