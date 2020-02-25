The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team skated past the Superior Spartans 4-3 in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Hayward Sports Center.
The Canes now advance to the sectional championship against Rice Lake at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Wessman Arena in Superior. The winner will advance to the state tournament.
In other playoff games Feb. 25, the Hayward Hurricanes Co-op girls hockey team lost to the Eau Claire Area Stars 1-0 in the sectional semifinal at Eau Claire. The Canes finish their season with a 12-12-2 record.
In a Division 3 girls basketball regional quarterfinal at the RJS Gym in Hayward, the Hurricanes lost to St. Croix Central, 35-29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.