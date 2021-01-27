The Hayward Hurricanes boys and girls hockey teams both will open the WIAA playoffs with games on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The Hurricane boys have been seeded fourth in the Division 2 sectional and will host the No. 5 Amery-Clayton-Clear Lake Warriors in a sectional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. at the Hayward Sports Center. The winner will advance to the sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 9, against the winner of Chequamegon vs. Rice Lake.

Other games on Feb. 4 will pit No. 8 Chequamegon at No. 1 Rice Lake, No. 6 Medford-Rib Lake at No. 3 New Richmond and No. 2 Superior at No. 7 WSFLG (Webster-Siren-Frederic-Luck-Grantsburg).

The boys sectional championship game will be played Friday, Feb. 12, with teams and location to be determined.

Girls action

The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team has been seeded fifth in the sectional and will open the playoffs by traveling to Chippewa Falls Feb. 4 to face the fourth-seeded Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers. The Sabers also include players from Chippewa Falls McDonell Central.

The winner of the girls Feb. 4 game will advance to the sectional semifinal at top-seeded Western Wisconsin in Somerset Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Also playing the sectional on Feb. 4 will be No. 6 Superior-Northwestern at No. 3 Hudson. That game’s winner will advance to play the second-seeded St. Croix Valley Fusion at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 in Wildcat Centre Arena at River Falls.

The girls sectional championship will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Wildcat Arena in River Falls.

