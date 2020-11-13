The Hayward Community Schools parent and community Project Graduation will host the ninth annual “A Cane Christmas” craft and vendor fair at a new location this year.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Sawyer County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall on Highway B.

The event will include a visit from Santa, beverages and baked goods.

