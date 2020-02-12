Hayward Hurricanes sports round-up from Tuesday, Feb. 11:
Boys basketball: The underdog Hurricane boys played their most complete game so far this season as they outscored the Northwestern Tigers 34-13 in the second half and won 56-33 at the RJS Gym. Tommy Tiffany led the Canes with 20 points, while Austin Wessel had 12, Cole Phillips nine and Henry Schmitt six.
The Canes (5-7 Heart O’ North) will play at Cumberland this Friday night.
Girls basketball: The Hurricane girls lost a nonconference game to the Warriors at Rice Lake, 47-36. Ana Johnson had 10 points, Anna Morgan eight and Emily Morgan seven.
The Canes will host Cumberland this Thursday night.
Girls hockey: The Co-op Hurricanes skated past the Superior Spartans 7-3 at the Bay Area Civic Center in Ashland. Riley Sprenger and Lily Pergolski scored two goals apiece, while Taylor Eytcheson, Jerzy Petit and Alex Pieterek each scored one goal. Emma Quimby had 13 saves as the Hurricanes outshot the Spartans 30-20.
Boys hockey: The Hurricanes shut out the Tigers in New Richmond 6-0 to improve their season record to 17-5-1. Cole Asp had a 3-goal hat trick, while Kayleb Martin, Connor Martin and Ryland Achtor had one goal apiece. Logan Abric had 31 saves in the nets as Hayward outshot New Richmond 42-31.
