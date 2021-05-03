Obituary: Calvin W. Farley

Calvin W. Farley

September 7, 1965 — December 23, 2020

A celebration of life will be held for Calvin Wayne Farley at the Cabin in the Country on Highway B, approximately three miles east of Hayward on the right just before the Subway shop, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Calvin was born to Carl and Sharon (Christianson) Farley on Sept. 7, 1965, and passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Dec. 23, 2020.

Calvin was under the tutelage of his father and became a master auto body repairman and painter. He enjoyed cooking, racing snowmobiles, and he played football in high school and was voted Snow King and graduated.

He was overjoyed with the births of his two daughters, Caleena and Careena Farley, who survive him. He is also survived by his wife, Halena Farley; mother, Sharon (Christianson) Farley; two stepchildren, Kyanna (John) Long Jaw, her two children Nikko and Kylo and stepson, Harlan Thompson; his sister, Connie (Conrad) Hayden; his stepmother, Judy Farley; half-brother, Matthew (Tammy) Farley; two half-sisters, Samantha (Michael) Dutcher and April (Ron) Livingston; and aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Farley, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Following Cal’s celebration of life, burial will take place in the Earl Cemetery.

It would be greatly appreciated if you can bring a lawn chair to the celebration.

