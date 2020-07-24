The Cable Natural History Museum has announced plans for construction of an expanded facility for the museum operations at the Wayside Wanderings Natural Play Area, a 12.5-acre site located at 43135 Randysek Road in Cable.
A 3,800-square-foot structure has been designed with an anticipated construction start date this fall. The structure will consist of a 1,600-square foot screened pavilion that will create a dry and bug-free gathering area, which will expand the property’s use during inclement weather. The structure also will add a restroom and, a kitchenette/prep area, along with storage and workshop space that will provide capacity to store museum exhibits, educational materials and event supplies. Additional off-street parking is also planned.
Existing museum programs and field trips that benefit from the adjacent play areas and trails will be expanded from current initiatives. The new space also will provide opportunities to conduct programs limited by the layout of the museum’s current public spaces.
The building and landscaping will be designed and built in keeping with the museum’s mission and goals. Natural and local materials will be given preference and sustainability and longevity will be requirements.
“We have received several significant donations in the past three months that now allow us to move forward,” said Deb Nelson, museum director. “This new facility at the Wayside Wanderings Natural Play Area will be an enriched connection to Northwoods nature.”
Interested area contractors are encouraged to contact Nelson at (715) 798-3890 or email deb@cablemuseum.org. for construction bid information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.