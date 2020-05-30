Wading knee-deep in a stream, swinging a bug net through grass, and building a forest fort are just a few ways that a Junior Naturalist might spend a summer morning. Though this long-running program will not take place in person this year, the Cable Natural History Museum will instead help families bring the spirit of outdoor exploration to their own backyards.
Now in its 30th year, the Junior Naturalist summer program has become a tradition in many families in the Cable area and beyond. The program serves children entering kindergarten through sixth grade and offers environmental education through games, art, and outdoor exploration.
In light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health of the Cable community in mind, museum staff made the difficult decision to cancel the standard Junior Naturalist program this summer. They will, however, provide two new ways to continue connecting children to Northwoods nature.
Families will have the opportunity to pick up weekly activity kits. Each kit will contain instructions and supplies for activities based on themes including nature journaling, birdwatching, and insect investigations. The kits will also be available for delivery.
Children also have the chance to attend weekly virtual programs with museum naturalists. With a small group size, these hour-long “Zoom Together” sessions will be fun and interactive with silly games, stories, crafts, and special guests. The Junior Naturalists will be able to share their backyard discoveries and chat with their peers.
For more information, visit the Cable Natural History Museum website at www.cablemuseum.org/junior-naturalist-programs.
