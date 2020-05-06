The Cable Natural History Museum is holding a plant sale from May 11 through May 30. The sale will feature “pollinator plants,” known to attract native birds, bees, flies, butterflies, and moths. Most of the plants offered are native species, with a total of over 80 species available. All proceeds will benefit museum programs and activities.
Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, ordering plants and payments will be done on-line on the Museum’s website, at www.cablemuseum.org/plant-sale beginning on May 11. Plant photos, descriptions, growth requirements and prices will be provided for each species. Those who are unable to place an order on-line for any reason should call the Cable Natural History Museum at (715) 798-3890.
Three dates will be available — May 15, May 23 and May 30 — to pick up plants. Choose a date when ordering online. Plant orders will be prepared and boxed for outdoor pick-up at the museum on the selected date. The museum recommends ordering early for the best plant selection as numbers of some species are limited. Those picking up plant orders are asked to follow social distancing practices.
