Due to increasing cases of COVID-19in Bayfield County and surrounding areas, the Cable Natural History Museum has decided to fully close the Museum to the public and transition staff to remote work to limit potential spread of COVID-19.

The Museum is closed beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28, and through the month of November. In the meantime,individuals are asked to please visit the museum's website for virtual programs, educational resources, and updates. The staff looks forward to continuing to bring educational experiences that inspire wonder, discovery, and responsibility.

The museum staff wish everyone a safe and healthy fall.

