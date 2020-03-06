A Cable man was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries after being involved in a car crash Thursday south of Cable.
According to the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Bayfield County Emergency Communication Center received calls on a two-vehicle accident on USH 63 near Short Road around 4:14 p.m.
The car driven by Derrick Ludzack of Cable was traveling southbound. The other car involved in the crash was driven northbound by Connor Woods of Fairbank, Iowa. Woods’ vehicle had two other passengers inside.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Ludzack lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline and struck Woods’ vehicle. Roads were snow-covered at the time.
Great Divide EMS transported Ludzack to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries. No other parties involved sustained injuries.
The Cable Fire Department and enforcement officer assisted at the crash scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.