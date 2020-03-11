Roads were snow-covered at the
time
A Cable man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a car crash on Highway 63 Thursday, March 5, south of Cable.
According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, Bayfield County Emergency Communication Center received calls following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 63 near Short Road at around 4:14 p.m.
The car driven by Derrick Ludzack, 39, of Cable was traveling southbound. The other car involved in the crash was driven northbound by Connor Woods of Fairbank, Iowa. Woods’ vehicle had two other passengers inside.
Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates that Ludzack lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline and struck Woods’ vehicle. At the time, roads were snow-covered and slippery.
Great Divide EMS transported Ludzack to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries.
The Cable Fire Department and enforcement officer assisted at the crash scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.
