The Cable Area Food Shelf will be open normal hours on Thursday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, there will curbside registration and pre-packed food delivery to recipients’ vehicles.
The food shelf is located on the corner of Highway 63 and Spruce Street in Cable, in the lower level of the Professional Building. It is open the fourth Thursday of each month, except for November and December when it is open on the third Thursday.
Donations are greatly needed and can be dropped off in the entrance of Rondeau’s. Checks can be made out to the Cable Area Food Shelf.
The Cable Area Food Shelf is affiliated with The Brick of Ashland and the Cable Area churches. For more information, call Teri Hanson at (715)795-2760.
