The Cable Area Food Shelf will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, with curbside registration and pre-packed food delivered to vehicles. The food shelf is located in the lower level of the Professional Building on the corner of Highway 63 and Spruce Street in Cable.

It is open on the fourth Thursday of each month (except for November and December when it is open on the third Thursday).

Donations are greatly needed and appreciated and can be dropped off in the entrance to Rondeau’s Market in Cable. Checks can be made out to the Cable Area Food Shelf.

The Cable Area Food Shelf is affiliated with The Brick of Ashland and the Cable area churches. For more information, call Teri Hanson at (715) 795-2760.

