The Cable Area Food Shelf will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, for curbside registration and food pick-up. Please note this is the third Thursday of the month due to the Thanksgiving holiday the following week.

The food shelf is located on the lower level of the Professional Building at the corner of Highway 63 and Spruce Street in Cable. It is affiliated with The Brick of Ashland and Cable area churches. For more information, call Teri Hanson at (715) 795-2760.

