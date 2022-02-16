The Cable Area Food Shelf will be open for curbside registration and food pick-up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the lower level of the Professional Building on the corner of Highway 63 and Spruce Street in Cable.

The food shelf is affiliated with The Brick of Ashland and Cable area churches. For more information, call Teri Hanson at (715) 795-2760.

