The Town of Cable has enacted curbside voting for all voters in the spring election Tuesday, April 7, in order to protect voters and poll workers as much as possible, according to Town Clerk Deanne Allen.
Voting will be set up in the entryway of the Community Centre. The process is as follows:
1. Drive up to the door of the Community Centre.
2. A poll worker will come out and check your ID.
3. That same poll worker will retrieve the page of the poll book with your name to bring to you. You will be given a pen to sign on the poll booksheet by your name.
4. A second poll worker will bring you a ballot. You will vote with the same pen and then keep the pen. Each voter will receive his or her own pen.
5. After you vote, a protective sheet of paper will be placed on top of your ballot for privacy of your vote and for protection of the poll worker. The poll worker will then step inside to put your ballot in the scanning machine.
“This process will ensure that voters are able to stay in their own space in their car and still be able to vote. The process is also the least amount of exposure for poll workers,” Allen said.
Editor’s note: As far as the Record knows, Cable is the only local municipality to have curbside voting on April 7. All voters throughout the state are being encouraged to vote by absentee mail-in ballot in order to protect all persons involved from exposure to the coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.