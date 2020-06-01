The Town of Cable Board will hold a public forum from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Cable Town Park to discuss the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation’s proposed redevelopment of the former Telemark Resort property and the use of state Idle Site grant funds on the property.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session.

The forum will be held in the open area and social distancing will be practiced. In case of rain, the pavilion will be used. Bring your chair. Face masks are suggested.

If you cannot attend, you can submit questions in advance to clerk@townofcable.com, or call the Town of Cable at 715-798-4440.

