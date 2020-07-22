A Cable-area bar, Ammo’s Evergreen Tavern, reported on Facebook Thursday, July 16, it had closed that day for 24 hours for a “deep bleach cleaning of everything in the building” due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The following day, Friday, July 17, the bar posted that an employee had tested positive and that the employee would not return for another two weeks. A follow-up test showed the employee was negative.
The Record called Ammo’s for comment but received no response to a voicemail message.
Sara Wartman, Bayfield County Health Department director, would not confirm if an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 but did confirm the tavern had been contacted about a “high” exposure there.
“The business closed down immediately and they were able to work with my environmental health sanitarian over what those cleaning stipulations would be, commonly-touched surfaces, bathrooms, anywhere where there could have been potential exposure was discussed,” Wartman said, “and once they had done those things, they were able to open back up” the following day.
Wartman said her department placed no restrictions on the tavern regarding its operations, but asked them to follow the best practices for COVID-19.
“We are asking our establishments to do social distancing or physical distancing of six feet,” she said. “We are asking them to use every other seat, but when it comes to bars and restaurants, it is not illegal if they don’t comply. It’s not breaking the law, but it certainly not best practices right now. We do ask them to follow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation or WEDC re-open guidelines, but not all establishments are necessarily following those guidelines 100%.”
Contact tracing web link/page
Bayfield County has just rolled out a new link on its website, www.bayfieldcounty.org/COVID, under “Community Exposure” on the left side of the web page.
The link helps keep the public informed of where COVID-19 exposures in public places might have occurred because the health department is not always able to contact 100% of the people who were at a location during a specific date and time.
“We can’t notify 100% of people who have been to a bar or restaurant,” she said. “If we can, we will try to, and avoid having to release these establishments’ names publicly, but that will not be the case 100% of the time. “
The “Community Exposure” link offers the name of the establishment, the level of exposure that occurred there and the date and time of the exposure.
Ammo’s Evergreen Tavern is listed as “high” with the exposure occurring July 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on July 14 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Two other establishments are listed with “low” exposure: Morty’s Pub in Bayfield from July 9 and Clam Lake Junction Store on July 14.
A “low” level of exposure means there had been a positive at the establishment but the risk of contacting COVID-19 is low or similar to community spread that is occurring in the larger community.
A “moderate” level means there had been a positive at the location and there is a moderate risk of getting COVID. Persons exposed should monitor their condition for symptoms and if symptoms develop, they should be tested, but quarantining is not suggested if there are no symptoms.
A “high” level of exposure means there is a “significant risk of contracting COVID-19” for a person who has been “at this location during a specific day and/or time period,” and those exposed should quarantine at home and contact their public health department for “follow-up instructions.”
