The St Croix Writers of Solon Springs will be hosting a free event called Cabin Fever Rendezvous for writers and readers from 8:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Solon Springs Community Center in Solon Springs.
The event will feature three presentations.
• “Your GPS for Writing Success” by Tom King, professor emeritus of communication sciences and disorders at UW-Eau Claire. His lively, interactive session will assist in plotting writing road map for personal enjoyment and success with words.
• “No Flat Stanleys — Creating Characters that Grab Your Readers” by Naomi Musch, a multi-published, award-winning author who has written in a variety of venues. Her presentation will focus on the development of multi-dimensional characters with whom readers will bond.
• “Writing Our Life Stories” by Sandy Nelson. This workshop will provide information and encouragement to write snippets of your own life and will include some time to get started. Participants are encouraged to bring paper and pen or laptop.
The three presentations will be followed by an open mic session consisting of five-minute readings by individuals who sign up during registration on a first-come, first-served basis.
There will be book displays, book sales by regional authors and several prize drawings. Coffee from U Roast Em Coffee and refreshments will be provided.
The event is free, although donations for the Solon Springs Community Center will be appreciated. The community center is located 11523S Business Hwy. 53 in Solon Springs.
