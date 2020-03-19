In some stores, shelves are bare where once toilet paper, hand sanitizers and disinfectants had been available because those readying themselves in this COVID-19 pandemic have been stocking up.
And it’s becoming more apparent the canned foods shelves are also looking a little sparse as well, as people buy more non-perishable foods.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has encouraged people to have a two-week supply of food and medication available in case they have to self-quarantine, advice that is encouraging many to buy, buy and buy.
During a COVID-19 briefing with DHS, Gov. Tony Evers said the state would drop road restrictions to accommodate trucks restocking stores trying to keep up with demand.
Out of concern for seniors, one of the most vulnerable groups, Dollar General has dedicated its first hour of operation, 8-9 a.m., to seniors and encouraged others shoppers to arrive later.
In addition, General Dollar also announced it would close one hour earlier to allow employees adequate time to clean and restock shelves.
Chris Coborn of Coborn’s Inc., the owner of MarketPlace of Hayward, also addressed shortages.
“We know some of the products you are looking for are hard to find right now and we are sorry,” he said. “In short, our teams are doing everything they can to get you the products you are looking for. That being said, our suppliers are running behind schedule and our manufacturers are temporarily struggling to keep up with the production due to an unprecedented surge in demand nationwide. Unfortunately, as a result over the next couple of days you may see less product on our shelves than usual. Please know our teams will fill those shelves as quickly as we can.”
Coborn said stores would adjust hours to allow more time for cleaning, disinfecting and stocking product.
He also noted the full-service areas, such as meat and deli, will transition to pre-packaged to allow employees to help out others.
Billie Jo Sabin, co-owner of Anglers Bar and Restaurant in downtown Hayward, said the business has been down about 50 percent, and she doesn’t think it all has to do with the major construction on Main Street right outside the door but also the concern over COVID-19 and social distancing.
Per health instructions, Sabin said, the staff is cleaning bathroom and other spaces more frequently.
As a reminder to the public, she said, Angler’s, like other restaurants, has take-out for those concerned about being in a crowd.
“It’s a bit overwhelming, to be honest,” she said, and expressed concern on how to keep her staff on board with lower attendance.
Michael Covelli, president of Northern Lakes Cooperative, said co-op stores have experienced shortages in the paper products and sanitizers and medical masks in the pharmacy.
Covelli said the cooperative is encouraging gas station customers to pump gas with gloves on to reduce the possibility of passing on the virus.
For public areas, he said, employees will be cleaning bathrooms and counters more often.
The cooperative, like Angler’s has experienced a slow down, said Covelli, but added that mid-March is typically slow, but one good sign is appliance sales that are still healthy.
“I think when a major appliance goes down, you still need to replace it,” he said.
To calm fears during this time, the cooperative hung a banner, said Covelli, that reads, “Don’t Panic – Have Faith in God.”
Chris Ruckdaschel, executive director of Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce, came out with several suggestions for supporting local businesses:
“Buy gift cards at your favorite local restaurant and retailers now to use or give later on.”
“Shop online or via phone from local retailers; many may ship items from their website and others will gladly take orders over the phone.”
Other Ruckdaschel ideas include donating tickets to canceled events instead of taking a refund, use takeout or delivery from local restaurants and tip as if you would in the restaurant, and talk about your favorite shops and venues and restaurants on social media to increase exposure.
“While activity should likely be limited, if you are feeling well and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and others as advised by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and other health professionals, it’s possible to support establishments in person,” he said. “We’re sure guidance will continue to evolve on this, so we should all stay in tune with recommendations.”
The COVID-19 emergency and concern over social distancing created a big enough sense of urgency that Farmstead Creamery & Café just launched an e-store to allow customers to buy farm and fabric products and have items ready for pick-up at the farm or at a drop-off in Hayward.
“We have been trying to launch e-commerce on our website since 2017 but it is a daunting process,” said Laura Berlage, co-owner of Farmstead. “ COVID-19 pushed the initiative from a ‘would like to’ status to a ‘we need this NOW’ status.”
If you would like to share how businesses are responding to COVID-19, contact Frank Zufall, via email: fzufall@sawyercountyrecord.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.