Business students are career and college ready

Austin Conner, a HHS senior, is enrolled in the Financial Services Customer Representative Academy.

Austin Conner is the first Hayward High School student to enroll in the Financial Services Customer Representative Academy, a dual enrollment technical diploma offered by Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) and the Hayward Community Schools.

Austin, a senior at HHS, is currently enrolled in the last component, the Principles of Finance course delivered via interactive television (ITV). He is not sure what his future educational plans are, but he does know that he has a strong foundation for any career with accounting, Microsoft Office and finance education.

Students interested in this academy are required to take four courses at HHS: Accounting I, Microsoft Office, Personal Finance and Principles of Finance (via ITV).

Courses that are taught in the HHS business department that allow students to earn college credit include Business Law, Entrepreneurship, Personal Finance, Accounting I, Accounting II (Quickbooks), Desktop Publishing, Advanced Desktop Publishing and Microsoft Office I and II.

“Soon, students at HHS will be making their course selections for next year.  Hopefully they will take advantage of the savings of earning college credit for free while in high school,” said instructor Julie Thompson.

