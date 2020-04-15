Many small business owners and self-employed people across the nation have had their operations jolted by stay-at-home orders.
The federal government has responded to those small businesses and self employed with a relief/stimulus package through the recently passed $2.2 trillion Cares Act, which designated $350 billion for small businesses employing 500 or fewer. Prior to the Cares Act, $50 billion of relief was authorized when President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) is the agency where those funds are guaranteed via local lenders in two programs: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL).
The $350 billion designated for PPP is focused on retaining workers. The dollars come as a loan that is largely forgivable if used primarily for payroll.
Under PPP, a small business or a sole proprietor can borrow up to $10 million or eight weeks of payroll for such things as paid vacation, sick and medical or family leave, healthcare benefits, salaries and commission, interest on mortgages or rent, utilities and retirement payments, state or local taxes on employee compensation and other debt obligation.
Any amount not forgiven under PPP will be charged an interest rate of 1 percent over two years with payments deferred for six months. There are no collateral or personal guarantees required.
On Friday, April 3, the PPP application process was open to small businesses, such as incorporated and limited liability companies, and then on Friday, April 10, sole proprietors and independent contractors were eligible to apply.
The $50 billion designated under EIDL is essentially a program providing a low interest loan up to $2 million for working capital, charging 3.75 percent to for-profits and 2.75 percent to non-profits impacted by COVID-19.
The EIDL program is available to small businesses and self-employed, independent contractors and sole proprietors.
Those who apply for an EIDL loan are also eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Grant, up to $10,000 ( $1,000 per employee up to $10,000), that does not have to be paid back.
Explain, elaborate programs
To help understand these programs, the Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation (SCLCOEDC), under its three-member Recovery Assistance Team, held two online meetings.
On Friday, April 3, Andy Donahue, director of Small Business Development Center out of Superior, and Mike Stamp, president of Peoples Bank Midwest in Hayward, were the presenters. On Thursday, April 9, Donahue returned and further elaborated on the programs.
For the bulk of his two presentations, Donahue focused on PPP. He encouraged those interested in PPP to review their last year’s payroll costs to determine the maximum PPO loan they are eligible for and then forecast an eight-week budget.
He encouraged applicants to apply for funds sooner rather than later because nationwide, as of April 9, there had already been over 400,000 applications approved with over $100 billion designated.
“My recommendation is you apply for it as quickly as possible,” said Donahue, adding, “You have to use that money for your payroll, your rent, your mortgage interest or utilities. Those are the four areas you can use this payroll protection program. You can not use it for other fixed obligations. You can’t use it for home improvement or business improvements or to expand your business, or you cannot use it to pay off other debt.”
To have the PPP loan forgiven, he said, 75 percent of the dollars should be for payroll.
A big sticking point for sole proprietors to be eligible for PPP, Donahue said, is to show a draw from payroll expenses.
“Make sure you have documentation stating or showing what you draw out for a salary,” he said. “This could be transfers from your bank account or how you calculate on your tax returns, as long as you have some sort of paper that shows you are drawing this from your business.”
Questions
Donahue was asked if a restaurant that is not operating at the same level as prior to COVID-19 could bring back laid-off employees but not use all of them in the same capacity as in a normal operation.
“You can certainly utilize them in whatever purposes you want to as long as you are maintaining those employee counts,” he said.
Donahue was asked why a business would pursue an EIDL loan that has to be paid back with interest over 10-30 years when most of the PPP loans can be forgiven. He said the PPP is mainly for payroll but the EIDL has more flexibility on how it can be used. He recommended applying for both PPP and EIDL and only accessing the dollars if needed.
He was asked about waiting until May to apply for PPP. Donahue said there is no guarantee funds will be available. However, he added, there had been discussions on adding more dollars.
Another question concerned whether an application would be hindered if the applicant didn’t have a prior relationship with a local bank.
Donahue said there was not supposed to be any prior test for application, but he had heard of some banks processing prior customers first.
James Netz, a local businessman and a member of the Recovery Assistance Team, said he had applied for PPP with a bank he did not have a prior relationship with and the process worked smoothly.
Later, after the online meetings, on Monday, April 13, Stamp said, his bank was making no distinction on whether the applicant was a prior customer but taking the applications in the order they were filed.
Stamp added his bank had approved “many” PPP loans, and he thought the process was easy for applicants.
“The vast majority had come prepared,” he said. “The vast majority had communicated with their accountants just to verify the information. It seemed pretty simple to work through.”
So far, Stamp said, there has been 100 percent success on the PPP process concerning dollars requested and approved for both small businesses and sole proprietors.
“The overall response has been positive with very few negatives, and negatives have been more opinionated than factual,” he said.
Stamp believes when the process is over his bank will have issued enough dollars to ensure between 800 to 1,000 jobs in Sawyer County.
“For our bank here that is a lot of people obviously,” he said.
Info
A list on local SBA approved lenders is available at www.sba.gov or www.sba.gov/paycheckprotection.
Status on an EIDL loan is available by calling 800-659-2295.
The SC/LCOEDC Recovery Team can be contacted via email at info@sclcoedc.com.
More information is available at SC/LCOEDC’s Facebook page and the Recovery Team’s web site: sclcoedc.com/recovery-assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.