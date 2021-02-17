Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) has announced the following recent administrative promotions:
Lisa Munive has been promoted to provost, overseeing all academic departments, programs, faculty affairs and academic support functions for the college. A former social worker, her background in social work and transnational human service leadership serves as a foundation for her work with faculty, staff and students.
Lydia DeNasha has been promoted to chief financial officer. An alumnus of the college with an associate degree in business administration, she is responsible for maintaining the financial integrity of the college in support of its vision and academic mission. She will be graduating from the college’s bachelor’s program in business administration in spring 2021.
Stephanie St. Germaine has been promoted to dean of academic affairs. A graduate of Rasmussen College, with campuses in Green Bay and Wausau, and with master’s degrees from Ashford University in organizational management and education, she is responsible for management of faculty, developing academic programs and creating a climate of curricular innovation, among other duties. She also served for five years in the U.S. Navy as an aviation boatswain mate handler on the USS Bataan.
Amber Marlow has been named dean of continuing education and customized training. Her responsibilities have expanded to include oversight of the college’s outreach sites in Bad River, Red Cliff, Lac du Flambeau and St. Croix. An alumnus of the college, she received her bachelor’s degree in transportation and logistics management from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She currently serves on numerous regional and national boards, including the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research Education (SARE) Administrative Council and president of the First American Land Grant Consortium (FALCON).
Danielle Carley has been promoted to associate dean of students-work-based learning director. In her position she supports student’s success through career development programming and managing various grants that support student’s success. Additionally, she oversees programs that provide supportive services to the students and community members. A 2003 LCO College graduate, she has 15 years of experience in the work-based learning program. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in Native American studies/behavior sciences from Charter Oak State College in New Britain, Connecticut.
Jamie Gohde has been promoted to nursing program director, with responsibility for overall leadership, development and administration of the nursing program. She holds a master of family nurse practitioner degree from Marian University in Fond du Lac and has 12 years of direct care experience in nursing.
Tristan Stevens has been promoted to systems administrator, with responsibility for all technology. He earned an associate of arts degree as a network specialist at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire.
