September 25, 1961 — December 1, 2020
Bruce Robert Gerow, 59, Hayward, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He was born on Sept. 25, 1961, in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, the son of Curtis and Sandra (Wurdinger) Gerow. He was united in marriage to Danelle Renee Hove.
Bruce worked for many years as a supervisor at Gold-N-Plump Poultry in Arcadia, where he also coached youth wrestling. Bruce and Danelle later moved to Hayward, where they could enjoy the northwoods. He enjoyed his new job as the kitchen manager at Elkhorn Lodge in Clam Lake. He and Danelle also ran D & B Cleaning in the Hayward area. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, trapping and camping. His love for the outdoors was contagious and he was a wonderful mentor, always willing to share his knowledge with his children, grandchildren and friends. He also set up a “Sap Camp” every spring where he would tap over 400 maple trees and spend countless hours collecting and evaporating sap into delicious syrup. Most of all, Bruce loved his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a loyal friend to many.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Danelle Renee Gerow of Hayward; his children, Andy (Priscilla) Keller of Pine Island, Minnesota, Sarah (Rick Greene) Nofsinger of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Melissa Gunderson of Hayward, Jon (Melanie Wilson) Gerow of Hayward, and Daniel “Boone” ( fiancé Tonya Gougé) Gerow of Hayward; his daughter-in-law, Misty Keller of Rochester, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Kylee, Katrina, Kaiden, Brody, Adalyn, Blake, Brooklyn, Dawson, Lydia, Madisen, Trinity, Hailey, Brendan, Nachure, Jacob, Spencer, Sophia, Samantha, Jackson, Timothy, Briella, Azealia and Gunner; his great-granddaughter, Ember; his siblings, David Gerow of Milwaukee, and Diane Gerow of Tigerton, Wisconsin; his dearest friends, Bob and Renee Cleland and their children, Roxanne, Becca, Jerry, Jenny and Bobby; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by his son, Alan Keller; his sister-in-law, Patty Gerow; and his trusty dog, Bear.
A memorial gathering was held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W County Highway B in Hayward, WI. Interment will be held privately.
Online condolences may be left of the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
