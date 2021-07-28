Please join family and friends to celebrate the life of Bruce Claflin from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Sawmill Saloon in Seeley.
Bruce died in July 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Bruce was a loving and committed father, husband, gramps, son and friend with a giving heart. He lived life with a passion that included his family, the outdoors, a good story and a funny joke. His family and friends would like to celebrate Bruce and his life on the 14th with the same passion.
