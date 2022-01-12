Bruce Arthur Swearingen

Bruce A. Swearingen, 72, of Hayward passed away in Hayward on Dec. 28, 2021.
He was born Sept. 7, 1949, in Milwaukee, the son of Clement Swearingen and Margaret Louise Johnson.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents and brother, Dennis Swearingen (1946-2019).
He is survived by brothers, Darwin (Holly) of Milwaukee and Mark (Jo) of West Bend; a daughter, Jessica Kelshaw of Indiana; and nephews and a niece, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Bruce served with the U.S. Army in Germany and enjoyed reading and hiking.
No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
