This year marks the Centennial Year of jazz giant Dave Brubeck, and to celebrate his life and legacy, his sons Chris and Dan Brubeck, who performed and recorded with their father since the 1970s, are presenting a multimedia show that will come to Hayward’s Park Center Saturday, April 18.
The Brubeck Brothers Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. With Dan and Chris Brubeck as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb complete the dynamic quartet. Through stories told by his sons and music performed by the quartet, the show invites audiences to travel along the timeline of the extraordinary life and career of Dave Brubeck.
Tickets are $50, available at Art Beat Of Hayward and online at www.TheParkCenter.com. Students 18 years of age and younger get into Park Center events for $5.
Dave Brubeck — Dec. 6,1920 to Dec. 5, 2012 — has been designated a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress, and was one of the most active and popular musicians in both the jazz and classical worlds. With a career that spanned over six decades, his experiments in odd time signatures, improvised counterpoint, polyrhythm and polytonality remain hallmarks of innovation. In 1951, Dave formed the Dave Brubeck Quartet with alto saxophonist Paul Desmond. The legendary Brubeck-Desmond collaboration lasted 17 years and beyond.
The Dave Brubeck Quartet played in jazz clubs in every major city and toured in package shows with Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, and Stan Getz. The Dave Brubeck Quartet repeatedly won top honors in trade magazines and critics’ and readers’ polls. In 1954 Dave Brubeck’s portrait appeared on the cover of Time Magazine with a story about the jazz renaissance and Brubeck’s phenomenal ascendancy.
The “classic” Dave Brubeck Quartet (Paul Desmond, alto sax from 1951; Eugene Wright, bass from 1958; Joe Morello, drums from 1956) was dissolved December 1967. Baritone saxophonist Gerry Mulligan joined a newly formed Dave Brubeck Trio that recorded and toured the world together for seven years.
In this period, Brubeck also performed with three of his musical sons, Darius, Chris and Dan billed as “Two Generations of Brubeck” frequently with Gerry Mulligan or Paul Desmond as guest artists. The brothers tour together across the globe as Brubecks Play Brubeck. The eldest, Darius also performs with his own quartet.
Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives. Drummer Dan and bassist, trombonist and composer Chris cut their first record together in 1966 — nearly a half century ago. They’ve subsequently played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, performing at concert series, colleges, and jazz festivals across North America and Europe including the Newport, Detroit, Montreal, Playboy/Hollywood Bowl, and Monterey Jazz Festivals.
The Quartet’s last recording, “TimeLine,” celebrated Dave Brubeck’s famous 1958 State Department tour. It received extensive airplay in major jazz markets across America and was a hit on the Jazz Week radio charts for five months.
These versatile musicians also collaborate with orchestras all across the U.S. as well as internationally, including the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Russian National Symphony Orchestra and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra. For Dave’s Centennial, the Quartet will be concentrating on his compositions with orchestral arrangements by Chris.
Although the Quartet’s style is rooted in “straight-ahead” jazz, their concerts reveal an inherent ability to explore and play odd time signatures while naturally integrating the influences of funk, blues and world music. The group’s creativity, technique and improvisation can be heard in their uncompromising music.
