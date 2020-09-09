MADISON, Wis. –Bradley Madison's recent housecleaning really paid off. After selling a canoe he no longer used, Madison, of Hayward, used the cash from the sale to try his luck on some Wisconsin Lottery scratch tickets, including the $30 Supreme ticket. Madison's Supreme ticket happened to be one of the lucky top prize winners worth $1 million.

Holiday Station Store (10478 State Rd. 27) in Hayward sold the winning ticket. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000. Holiday will receive a $20,000 incentive for selling the ticket.

The odds of winning the Supreme top prize of $1,000,000 are 1:160,000. There is one unclaimed top prize in this game.

