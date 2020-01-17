Hayward Hurricanes sports results from Thursday, Jan. 16:
Boys hockey: The Hurricanes rolled to a 8-0 shut-out of the Ashland Oredockers at the Hayward Sports Center to improve their season record to 13-2-1. Nate Thomas had 11 saves in the nets as the Canes outshot the Oredockers 47-11.
Cade DeLisle and Monte Goold each had two goals and one assist, while Gibson Walsh had two goals, Sonny Johnson had one goal and Blake Loder had one goal and two assists.
Girls hockey: The Hurricanes Co-op girls hockey team skated to a 1-1 tie in overtime with the Duluth Northern Stars at the Hayward Sports Center. Duluth took a 1-0 lead in the first period. Jerzy Petit scored on power play for the Canes at 13:37 of the third period to tie game, with assists from Kennedy Sprenger and Riley Sprenger. Emma Quimby had 26 saves for the Canes and Sarah Spencer had 25 saves for Duluth.
The Canes are 6-7-1 on the season.
Girls basketball: The Hurricanes rolled to a 39-12 win over the Spooner Rails at the RJS Gymnasium to improve their conference record to 4-3. Hayward led 15-6 at halftime. Holly Miller had 10 points, Emily Morgan nine and Allie Zawistowski seven to lead the Canes.
