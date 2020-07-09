A teenage boy sustained burns to his right forearm and leg in a boat motor explosion and fire Tuesday, July 7, on Black Lake in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest north of Winter.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported that at 6:30 p.m. July 7, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a boat fire with injuries at the Black Lake Campground in the town of Draper.
Sawyer County deputies assisted by Sawyer County EMS and paramedic and the Round Lake Fire Department responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, deputies observed an unoccupied boat in the water near the shore that contained visible flames. The operator of the boat, David J. Wiacek, 46, of Sheldon, told deputies that he and two others were taking the boat out onto the lake. As he pushed from shore, he attempted to start the motor several times when he heard what sounded like a small explosion Immediately a fire erupted near the rear of the boat, injuring a juvenile passenger. The remaining occupants of the boat were able to escape without injury.The boy received burns to his fire forearm and leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time, Mrotek added.
The boat fire was extinguished. The boat was a total loss.
