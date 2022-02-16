Tuesday Afternoon Mixed
Feb. 1
League Standings: Deer 31-18, Otter 29-20, Fox 22-27, Wolf 16-33
This Week’s Results: Deer 715, Deer 2068, Deer 847, Deer 2464
High Individual Game, Men – Mike Hulbert 233
High Individual Series, Men – Eric Neff 617
High Handicap Game, Men – Eric Neff 237
High Handicap Series, Men – Rick Lindner 659
High Individual Game, Women – Georgia Westphal 184
High Individual Series, Women – Georgia Westphal 421
High Handicap Game, Women – Georgia Westphal 242
High Handicap Series, Women – Georgia Westphal 595
Big Eight
Feb. 1
League Standings: The Steakhouse 134-26, One with Nuts 111½-44½, Home Center 103-51, Busch Light Bowlers 93-61, Jenk’s Bait 85-58, TNT 75½-73½, M&M Handicappers 63-84, Home Center 2 62-82.
This Week’s Results: TNT 2250, The Steakhouse 2679, Home Center 820, One with Nuts 892
High Individual Game, Men – Bud Sheehan 277
High Individual Series, Men – Bud Sheehan 728
High Handicap Game, Men – Bud Sheehan 287
High Handicap Series, Men – Bud Sheehan 758
High Individual Game, Women – Ashely Belille 159
High Individual Series, Women – Ashely Belille 418
High Handicap Game, Women – Ashely Belille 255
High Handicap Series, Women – Ashely Belille 706
Riverside Ladies
Feb. 2
League Standings: Finder’s Keepers 92-48, Coons Electric 88-52, Northwoods Divas 85-55, Debbie’s Hair Design 78-62, S&J Trailer Park 75-65, Minnow Jims
73½-66½, Kruger’s MZ Fits 54½-85½.
This Week’s Results: Finder’s Keepers 634, Coons Electric 1776, Finder’s Keepers 805, Finder’s Keepers 2273
High Individual Game – Vinny Williams 190
High Individual Series – Cris Gauthier 505
High Handicap Game – Vinny Williams 229
High Handicap Series – Diane Thompson 603
Striking Ladies
Feb. 2
League Standings: Blueberry Oasis 20-8, Trading Post 19-9, Trailways 9-19,
TNT 8-20.
This Week’s Results: Trailways 588, Blueberry Oasis 1661, Trailways 755, Blueberry Oasis 2195
High Individual Game – Jennafer Williams 189
High Individual Series – Jennafer Williams 510
High Handicap Game - Lynn Melton 218
High Handicap Series – Gwen Kipp 589
Fishermans
Feb. 3
League Standings: Buckhorn 133½-47½, Vet Center 124½-52½, Hayward Poppers 105-59, Riverside Lanes 101-70, Gutter Dwellers 85½-84½, Big Daddy’s Ladies 78½-91½.
This Week’s Results: Riverside Lanes 894, Buckhorn 2597, Hayward Poppers 1151, Hayward Poppers 3415
High Individual Game, Men – Joel Bacon 239
High Individual Handicap Series, Men – Joel Bacon 659
High Handicap Game, Men – Joel Bacon 260
High Handicap Series, Men – Joel Bacon 722
High Individual Game, Women Betty Ebert 218
High Individual Handicap Series, Women – Betty Ebert 507
High Handicap Game, Women – Teri Hammond 285
High Handicap Series, Women – Teri Hammond 723
Friday Afternoon Mixed
Feb. 4
League Standings: Oliver 21-14, Kubota 20-15, Tribbles 20-15, John Deere 19-16,
Allis 16-19. Team 2 9-26,
This Week’s Results: Kubota 697, Kubota 2067, John Deere 860, John Deere 2415
High Individual Game, Men – Steve Henk 213
High Individual Series, Men – Steve Henk 575
High Handicap Game, Men – Elroy Moeller 249
High Handicap Series, Men – Elroy Moeller 654
High Individual Game, Women – Samantha Henk 178
High Individual Series, Women – Samantha Henk 467
High Handicap Game, Women – Barb Gruehn 233
High Handicap Series, Women – Samantha Henk 605
Friday Youth 20-21
Feb. 4
League Standings: Munchkineers 21-7, The Crew 18-10, The Oneders 16-12, The Pin Killers 13-15, The Pin Strikers 10-18, Hurricane Rush 6-22.
This Week’s Results:3031 2874
High Individual Game, Boys – Gayge Schroeder 232
High Individual Series, Boys – Gannon Mohr 605
High Handicap Game, Boys – Gannon Mohr 267
High Handicap Series, Boys – Gannon Mohr 731
High Individual Game, Girls – Destiny Melton 122
High Individual Series, Girls – Sookie Hammond 329
High Handicap Game, Girls – Airianna Froemel 225
High Handicap Series, Girls – Airianna Froemel 603
Jan. 21
League Standings: Munchkineers 21-0, The Crew 11-10, The Pin Killers 10-11, The Pin Strikers 10-11, The Oneders 9-12, Hurricane Rush 2-19.
The Week’s Results: The Oneders 676, The Oneders 1977, The Pin Killers 987, The Pin Killers 2900
High Individual Game, Boys – Dawson Jorczak 196
High Individual Series, Boys – Nathan Harrison 497
High Handicap Game, Boys – Davin Suo 262
High Handicap Series, Boys – Davin Suo 701
High Individual Game, Girls – Sookie Hammond 141
High Individual Series, Girls – Sookie Hammond 373
High Handicap Game, Girls – Lilly Young 237
High Handicap Series, Girls – Lilly Young 653
