Tuesday Afternoon Mixed

Feb. 1

League Standings: Deer 31-18, Otter 29-20, Fox 22-27, Wolf 16-33

This Week’s Results: Deer 715, Deer 2068, Deer 847, Deer 2464

High Individual Game, Men – Mike Hulbert 233

High Individual Series, Men – Eric Neff 617

High Handicap Game, Men – Eric Neff 237

High Handicap Series, Men – Rick Lindner 659

High Individual Game, Women – Georgia Westphal 184

High Individual Series, Women – Georgia Westphal 421

High Handicap Game, Women – Georgia Westphal 242

High Handicap Series, Women – Georgia Westphal 595

Big Eight

Feb. 1

League Standings: The Steakhouse 134-26, One with Nuts 111½-44½, Home Center 103-51, Busch Light Bowlers 93-61, Jenk’s Bait 85-58, TNT 75½-73½, M&M Handicappers 63-84, Home Center 2 62-82.

This Week’s Results: TNT 2250, The Steakhouse 2679, Home Center 820, One with Nuts 892

High Individual Game, Men – Bud Sheehan 277

High Individual Series, Men – Bud Sheehan 728

High Handicap Game, Men – Bud Sheehan 287

High Handicap Series, Men – Bud Sheehan 758

High Individual Game, Women – Ashely Belille 159

High Individual Series, Women – Ashely Belille 418

High Handicap Game, Women – Ashely Belille 255

High Handicap Series, Women – Ashely Belille 706

Riverside Ladies

Feb. 2

League Standings: Finder’s Keepers 92-48, Coons Electric 88-52, Northwoods Divas 85-55, Debbie’s Hair Design 78-62, S&J Trailer Park 75-65, Minnow Jims

73½-66½, Kruger’s MZ Fits 54½-85½.

This Week’s Results: Finder’s Keepers 634, Coons Electric 1776, Finder’s Keepers 805, Finder’s Keepers 2273

High Individual Game – Vinny Williams 190

High Individual Series – Cris Gauthier 505

High Handicap Game – Vinny Williams 229

High Handicap Series – Diane Thompson 603

Striking Ladies

Feb. 2

League Standings: Blueberry Oasis 20-8, Trading Post 19-9, Trailways 9-19,

TNT 8-20.

This Week’s Results: Trailways 588, Blueberry Oasis 1661, Trailways 755, Blueberry Oasis 2195

High Individual Game – Jennafer Williams 189

High Individual Series – Jennafer Williams 510

High Handicap Game - Lynn Melton 218

High Handicap Series – Gwen Kipp 589

Fishermans

Feb. 3

League Standings: Buckhorn 133½-47½, Vet Center 124½-52½, Hayward Poppers 105-59, Riverside Lanes 101-70, Gutter Dwellers 85½-84½, Big Daddy’s Ladies 78½-91½.

This Week’s Results: Riverside Lanes 894, Buckhorn 2597, Hayward Poppers 1151, Hayward Poppers 3415

High Individual Game, Men – Joel Bacon 239

High Individual Handicap Series, Men – Joel Bacon 659

High Handicap Game, Men – Joel Bacon 260

High Handicap Series, Men – Joel Bacon 722

High Individual Game, Women Betty Ebert 218

High Individual Handicap Series, Women – Betty Ebert 507

High Handicap Game, Women – Teri Hammond 285

High Handicap Series, Women – Teri Hammond 723

Friday Afternoon Mixed

Feb. 4

League Standings: Oliver 21-14, Kubota 20-15, Tribbles 20-15, John Deere 19-16,

Allis 16-19. Team 2 9-26,

This Week’s Results: Kubota 697, Kubota 2067, John Deere 860, John Deere 2415

High Individual Game, Men – Steve Henk 213

High Individual Series, Men – Steve Henk 575

High Handicap Game, Men – Elroy Moeller 249

High Handicap Series, Men – Elroy Moeller 654

High Individual Game, Women – Samantha Henk 178

High Individual Series, Women – Samantha Henk 467

High Handicap Game, Women – Barb Gruehn 233

High Handicap Series, Women – Samantha Henk 605

Friday Youth 20-21

Feb. 4

League Standings: Munchkineers 21-7, The Crew 18-10, The Oneders 16-12, The Pin Killers 13-15, The Pin Strikers 10-18, Hurricane Rush 6-22.

This Week’s Results:3031 2874

High Individual Game, Boys – Gayge Schroeder 232

High Individual Series, Boys – Gannon Mohr 605

High Handicap Game, Boys – Gannon Mohr 267

High Handicap Series, Boys – Gannon Mohr 731

High Individual Game, Girls – Destiny Melton 122

High Individual Series, Girls – Sookie Hammond 329

High Handicap Game, Girls – Airianna Froemel 225

High Handicap Series, Girls – Airianna Froemel 603

Jan. 21

League Standings: Munchkineers 21-0, The Crew 11-10, The Pin Killers 10-11, The Pin Strikers 10-11, The Oneders 9-12, Hurricane Rush 2-19.

The Week’s Results: The Oneders 676, The Oneders 1977, The Pin Killers 987, The Pin Killers 2900

High Individual Game, Boys – Dawson Jorczak 196

High Individual Series, Boys – Nathan Harrison 497

High Handicap Game, Boys – Davin Suo 262

High Handicap Series, Boys – Davin Suo 701

High Individual Game, Girls – Sookie Hammond 141

High Individual Series, Girls – Sookie Hammond 373

High Handicap Game, Girls – Lilly Young 237

High Handicap Series, Girls – Lilly Young 653

