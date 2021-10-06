Tuesday Afternoon Mixed
Sept. 21
League Standings: Fox, 17-4, Wolf 14-7, Deer 6-15, Otter 5-16
This Week’s Results: Deer 628, Deer 1932, Otter 846, Otter 2435
High Individual Game, Men – Rick Lindner 177
High Individual Series, Men – Rick Lindner 500
High Handicap Game, Men – Mike Kochalka 254
High Handicap Series, Men – Mike Kochalka 683
High Individual Game, Women – Marilyn Swanson 154
High Individual Series, Women – Wendie Miller 423
High Handicap Game, Women – Carmen Moeller 230
High Handicap Series, Women – Carmen Moeller 670
Striking Ladies
Sept. 22
League Standings: Trailways 5-2, TNT 5-2, Trading Post 2-5, Blueberry Oasis 2-5
This Week’s Results: Trailways 602, Trailways 1594, Trailways 772, Trailways 2104
High Individual Game – Jennafer Williams 207
High Individual Series – Jennafer Williams 500
High Handicap Game – Jennafer Williams 219
High Handicap Series – Jennafer Williams 536
Riverside Ladies
Sept. 8
League Standings: Finder’s Keepers 17-4, Northwoods Divas 17-4, Coons Electric 14-7, Minnow Jims 11 ½ -9 ½, S&J Trailer Park 8-13, Kruger’s MZ Fits 7½-13 ½ — Debbie’s Hair Design 5-16
This Week’s Results: Northwoods Divas 590, Northwoods Divas 1684, Northwoods Divas 770, Northwoods Divas 2224
High Individual Game – Vinny Williams 199
High Individual Series – Carol Jorgenson 484
High Handicap Game – Vinny Williams 236
High Handicap Series – Carol Jorgenson 589
Fishermans
Sept. 23
League Standings: Hayward Poppers 111-22, Buckhorn 100-39, Vet Center 70-58, Big Daddy’s Ladies 69 ½-63 ½, Gutter Dwellers 66 ½-64 ½, Riverside Lanes 46-77
This Week’s Results: Buckhorn 964, Buckhorn 2755, Buckhorn 1223, Buckhorn 3532
High Individual Game, Men – Joel Bacon 256
High Individual Handicap Series, Men – Joel Bacon 684
High Handicap Game, Men – Joel Bacon 291
High Handicap Series, Men – Joel Bacon 789
High Individual Game, Women – Betty Ebert 181
High Individual Series, Women – Betty Ebert 514
High Handicap Game, Women – Vinny Williams 249
High Handicap Series, Women – Vinny Williams 709
Friday Afternoon Mixed
Sept. 24
League Standings: Kubota 27-1, Allis 19-9, Team 2 12-16, Tribbles 9-19, Oliver 9-19, John Deere 8-20
This Week’s Results: Kubota 716, Kubota 1921, Kubota 842, John Deer 2346
High Individual Game, Men – Steve Henk 232
High Individual Series, Men – Steve Henk 596
High Handicap Game, Men – Steve Henk 254
High Handicap Series, Men – Steve Henk 662
High Individual Game, Women – Georgia Westphal 149
High Individual Series, Women – Barb Gruehn 436
High Handicap Game, Women – Marilyn Swanson 221
High Handicap Series, Women – Marilyn Swanson 606
