Jan. 21

League Standings: Vet Center 59½-16½ , Riverside Lanes 49-22, Gutter Dwellers 41½-29½ , The Village Smith 41-28, Buckhorn 32-30, Hayward Poppers 31-36

This Week’s Results: Vet Center 910, Riverside Lanes 2492, Vet Center 1224, Vet Center 3352

High Individual Game, Men: Dave Skopek 259

High Individual Series, Men: Joel Bacon 681

High Individual Handicap Game, Men: Dave Skopek 282

High Individual Handicap Series, Men: Kasey Marks 737

High Individual Game, Women: Chris Gauthier 192

High Individual Series, Women: Chris Gauthier 484

High Individual Handicap Game, Women: Teri Hammond 260

High Individual Handicap Series, Women: Teri Hammond 729

Tuesday Afternoon Mixed

Jan. 19

League Standings: Otter 74-46, Fox 70-50, Wolf 56-64, Bears 37-83

This Week’s Results: Wolf 635, Wolf 1831, Otter 820, Fox 2435

High Team Game: Don Basterash 213

High Team Series: Elroy Moeller 531

High Handicap Game: Don Basterash 272

High Handicap Series: Elroy Moeller 651

High Individual Game: Marilyn Swanson 176

High Individual Series: Georgia Westphal 439

High Individual Handicap Game: Marilyn Swanson 242

High Individual Handicap Series: Marilyn Swanson 634

Friday Afternoon Mixed

Jan. 22

League Standings: Tribbles 14-0, Hayward Home Center 12-2, Allis 7-7, Oliver 5-9, John Deere 2-12, Kubota 2-12

This Week’s Results: Hayward Home Center 778, Hayward Home Center 2138, Hayward Home Center 911, Hayward Home Center 2537

High Individual Game, Men: Rick Marks 258

High Individual Series, Men: Rick Marks 664

High Individual Handicap Game, Men: Robert Gruehn 262

High Individual Handicap Series, Men: Rick Marks 670

High Individual Game, Women: Jackie Amundson 178

High Individual Series, Women: Gayle Flemming 492

High Individual Handicap Game, Women: Jackie Amundson 223

High Individual Handicap Series, Women: Jackie Amundson 624

Riverside Ladies

Jan. 20

League Standings: Finders Keepers 81½-37½, S&J Trailer Park 76-43, Minnow Jim’s 74-45, Northwoods Divas 60½-58½, Debbie’s Hair Design 53-66

This Week’s Results: Northwoods Divas 586, Northwoods Divas 1683, Minnow Jim’s 794, Finders Keepers 2180

High Individual Game: Chris Gauthier 211

High Individual Series: Chris Gauthier 512

High Individual Handicap Game: Chris Gauthier 239

High Individual Handicap Series: Chris Gauthier 596

Big Eight

Jan. 19

League Standings: Home Center 73½-19½, HHC High Rollers 65-23, M&M Rental 57-34, Home Center 2 48-39, TNT 38½-47½, Bye 19-67

This Week’s Results: Hayward Home Center 2299, Home Center 2 2475, TNT 736, M&M Rental 883, HHC High Rollers 1647

High Team Game: Eric Jorczak 285

High Team Series: Jason Jorczak 674

High Handicap Game: Eric Jorczak 298

High Handicap Series: Rick Marks 688

High Individual Game: Jessica Hadley 141

High Individual Series: Jessica Hadley 388

High Individual Handicap Game: Jessica Hadley 226

High Individual Handicap Series: Jessica Hadley 643

Striking Ladies

Jan. 20

League Standings: Trailways 10-4, T-N-T 9-5, Quality Eyeglass 7-7, Hayward Home Center 2-12,

This Week’s Results: Trailways 598, Trailways 1645, Trailways 777, Trailways 2182

High Individual Game: Gayle Flemming 192

High Individual Series: Gayle Flemming 497

High Individual Handicap Game: Kathy Mathis 224

High Individual Handicap Series: Lynn Melton 588

Friday Youth 20-21

Jan. 15

League Standings: Wrecking Ball 7-0, Applesauce 5-2, Riverside Lanes 4-3, The Hammers 3-4, Hayward Home Center 2-5, Pin Killers 0-7

This Week’s Results: Applesauce 715, Hayward Home Center 2085, Applesauce 1017, Applesauce 2934

High Individual Game, Boys: Dawson Jorczak 201

High Individual Series, Boys: Dawson Jorczak 529

High Individual Handicap Game, Boys: Lucas Jorczak 254

High Individual Handicap Series, Boys: Benjamin Fischer 641

High Individual Game, Girls: Grace Schmidt 146

High Individual Series, Girls: Grace Schmidt 406

High Individual Handicap Game, Girls: Lilly Young 227

High Individual Handicap Series, Girls: Lilly Young 634

