Fisherman’s
Jan. 21
League Standings: Vet Center 59½-16½ , Riverside Lanes 49-22, Gutter Dwellers 41½-29½ , The Village Smith 41-28, Buckhorn 32-30, Hayward Poppers 31-36
This Week’s Results: Vet Center 910, Riverside Lanes 2492, Vet Center 1224, Vet Center 3352
High Individual Game, Men: Dave Skopek 259
High Individual Series, Men: Joel Bacon 681
High Individual Handicap Game, Men: Dave Skopek 282
High Individual Handicap Series, Men: Kasey Marks 737
High Individual Game, Women: Chris Gauthier 192
High Individual Series, Women: Chris Gauthier 484
High Individual Handicap Game, Women: Teri Hammond 260
High Individual Handicap Series, Women: Teri Hammond 729
Tuesday Afternoon Mixed
Jan. 19
League Standings: Otter 74-46, Fox 70-50, Wolf 56-64, Bears 37-83
This Week’s Results: Wolf 635, Wolf 1831, Otter 820, Fox 2435
High Team Game: Don Basterash 213
High Team Series: Elroy Moeller 531
High Handicap Game: Don Basterash 272
High Handicap Series: Elroy Moeller 651
High Individual Game: Marilyn Swanson 176
High Individual Series: Georgia Westphal 439
High Individual Handicap Game: Marilyn Swanson 242
High Individual Handicap Series: Marilyn Swanson 634
Friday Afternoon Mixed
Jan. 22
League Standings: Tribbles 14-0, Hayward Home Center 12-2, Allis 7-7, Oliver 5-9, John Deere 2-12, Kubota 2-12
This Week’s Results: Hayward Home Center 778, Hayward Home Center 2138, Hayward Home Center 911, Hayward Home Center 2537
High Individual Game, Men: Rick Marks 258
High Individual Series, Men: Rick Marks 664
High Individual Handicap Game, Men: Robert Gruehn 262
High Individual Handicap Series, Men: Rick Marks 670
High Individual Game, Women: Jackie Amundson 178
High Individual Series, Women: Gayle Flemming 492
High Individual Handicap Game, Women: Jackie Amundson 223
High Individual Handicap Series, Women: Jackie Amundson 624
Riverside Ladies
Jan. 20
League Standings: Finders Keepers 81½-37½, S&J Trailer Park 76-43, Minnow Jim’s 74-45, Northwoods Divas 60½-58½, Debbie’s Hair Design 53-66
This Week’s Results: Northwoods Divas 586, Northwoods Divas 1683, Minnow Jim’s 794, Finders Keepers 2180
High Individual Game: Chris Gauthier 211
High Individual Series: Chris Gauthier 512
High Individual Handicap Game: Chris Gauthier 239
High Individual Handicap Series: Chris Gauthier 596
Big Eight
Jan. 19
League Standings: Home Center 73½-19½, HHC High Rollers 65-23, M&M Rental 57-34, Home Center 2 48-39, TNT 38½-47½, Bye 19-67
This Week’s Results: Hayward Home Center 2299, Home Center 2 2475, TNT 736, M&M Rental 883, HHC High Rollers 1647
High Team Game: Eric Jorczak 285
High Team Series: Jason Jorczak 674
High Handicap Game: Eric Jorczak 298
High Handicap Series: Rick Marks 688
High Individual Game: Jessica Hadley 141
High Individual Series: Jessica Hadley 388
High Individual Handicap Game: Jessica Hadley 226
High Individual Handicap Series: Jessica Hadley 643
Striking Ladies
Jan. 20
League Standings: Trailways 10-4, T-N-T 9-5, Quality Eyeglass 7-7, Hayward Home Center 2-12,
This Week’s Results: Trailways 598, Trailways 1645, Trailways 777, Trailways 2182
High Individual Game: Gayle Flemming 192
High Individual Series: Gayle Flemming 497
High Individual Handicap Game: Kathy Mathis 224
High Individual Handicap Series: Lynn Melton 588
Friday Youth 20-21
Jan. 15
League Standings: Wrecking Ball 7-0, Applesauce 5-2, Riverside Lanes 4-3, The Hammers 3-4, Hayward Home Center 2-5, Pin Killers 0-7
This Week’s Results: Applesauce 715, Hayward Home Center 2085, Applesauce 1017, Applesauce 2934
High Individual Game, Boys: Dawson Jorczak 201
High Individual Series, Boys: Dawson Jorczak 529
High Individual Handicap Game, Boys: Lucas Jorczak 254
High Individual Handicap Series, Boys: Benjamin Fischer 641
High Individual Game, Girls: Grace Schmidt 146
High Individual Series, Girls: Grace Schmidt 406
High Individual Handicap Game, Girls: Lilly Young 227
High Individual Handicap Series, Girls: Lilly Young 634
