Organizers of the Borah Epic, the mountain bike races normally held in early June in the Hayward-Cable area, announced that the races for 2020 have been rescheduled to Saturday, July 25.
The races, which are a fundraiser for the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA), typically draw 750 cyclists. Registration for this year’s races began May 2 and will conclude at 9 a.m. July 25.
“Due to the Centers for Disease Control’s determination that large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19, and following Sawyer County and Bayfield County travel advisories, we are rescheduling” the three Borah Epic races for Saturday, July 25, organizers stated on their website.
“We did our best to avoid conflicts with other events, but the late summer race calendar is getting full. It’s essential that we have the community support, as well as volunteers and the necessary infrastructure to provide a great experience all the way around,” they said.
“As you may be aware, the Borah Epic has been and continues to be a major fundraiser for the local trails through CAMBA, as well as youth cycling through the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). This will continue for 2020 and donations are set aside for those organizations to ensure that they continue to be beneficiaries of the race.
“If we are forced to ultimately cancel due to ongoing virus concerns, entry fees will still be distributed to all designated charitable organizations,” the race organizers stated.
“We are committed to the health and safety of our racers, volunteers and the local community. We will keep you informed of any updates to come. Meanwhile, we hope you are able to get out and enjoy some sun, cycling and family time.”
Race courses
Racers in the 36-mile Full Epic start in waves beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Hatchery Creek Village Field (Rosie’s Field) adjacent to Hatchery Creek County Park east of Hayward and finishes in Portage Park in downtown Cable.
Racers in the 16-mile Half Epic start in waves beginning at 10 a.m. at the Kortelopet start area south of Hwy. 00 and also finish in Cable.
Both races traverse many miles of single track in the CAMBA system through the Sawyer County and Bayfield County forests, including banked twisting turns and rock gardens.
New for 2020, the course will no longer use the Fire Tower Climb or Gravity Cavity. Instead, the course will utilize more singletrack and a more direct route.
The Gravel Full Epic (35 miles) and Half Epic (23 miles) start at 10 a.m. on Randysek Road in Cable and traverse area gravel roads before finishing in Portage Park.
For more information, visit www.Borahepic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.