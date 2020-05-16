The Hayward Foundation for Educational Enrichment (HFEE) has canceled its annual Lee Bonicatto Golf Outing fundraiser that was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 15. They will plan to host the event in May of 2021.
The mission at HFEE is to enrich the educational experience for all students of the Hayward Community School District by providing grants to the district for innovative educational programs and initiatives that promote and develop outstanding achievement by students and staff.
Through a press release, the HFEE board stated that it is aware that many people and businesses have been affected by COVID-19 and sincerely appreciates the support that the community has given for so many years. HFEE has just one fundraiser each year, and because they are unable to proceed with the 2020 event, they are in a situation of possibly not being able to fund grants for the 2020-21 school year. If individuals and businesses are able to give a donation of any kind, HFEE would greatly appreciate it.
HFEE has awarded more than $28,000 during the 2019-20 school year, including two grants to be used next Fall: a C Carve CNC Router for the Technology Education Lab in the Hayward Middle School, and a project titled “Sensory Pathways,” which will help students work on positive behavior and will support focused learning in the classrooms and hallways at the Hayward Intermediate School.
Donations can be mailed to Hayward Foundation for Educational Enrichment, PO Box 701, Hayward, WI 54843; or online donations can be made at the organization’s website, www.hfee-wi.org.
HFEE is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.
Members of the board of directors are President Michelle Forrester, Vice-President Mary Speros, Secretary Salle Beckwith, Treasurer Mark Beckman; Brian Achtor, Amy Beilke, Jill Bonicatto, Derek DeLisle, Amy Dieckman, Pete Fadness, Kris Thompson, Victoria Treland, Craig Olson, school administration; Jim Ahrens, school board; and Kate Laier, school faculty representative.
