On Friday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Hayward Wesleyan Church will host a Memorial Blood Centers blood drive at the church, 10655 Nyman Ave, Hayward.
During the COVID-19 pandemic is it still safe to donate blood. Everyone participating in the blood drive will be masked. Homemade masks are acceptable and encouraged.
Memorial Blood Centers is the sole blood supplier for the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and the northland. Donating blood can make a positive impact on the community. Every donation may save up to three lives.
To schedule an appointment:
Visit www.mbc.org click donate and locate blood drive using sponsor code 4882
Call or text 218-591-3000.
