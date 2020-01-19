Hayward Area Memorial Hospital will host a Memorial Blood Centers’ blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the hospital, 11040 N. Hwy. 77, in Hayward.

Memorial Blood Centers is the sole blood supplier for the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and the northland. Donors can make a positive impact on the community by donating blood.

To schedule an appointment, contact the hospital laboratory staff at (715) 934-4241 or visit www.mbc.org. Businesses or organizations interested in partnering with the hospital to sponsor an upcoming blood drive may contact Laurie Gay, lab manager, at (715) 934-4242.

