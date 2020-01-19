Hayward Area Memorial Hospital will host a Memorial Blood Centers’ blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the hospital, 11040 N. Hwy. 77, in Hayward.
Memorial Blood Centers is the sole blood supplier for the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and the northland. Donors can make a positive impact on the community by donating blood.
To schedule an appointment, contact the hospital laboratory staff at (715) 934-4241 or visit www.mbc.org. Businesses or organizations interested in partnering with the hospital to sponsor an upcoming blood drive may contact Laurie Gay, lab manager, at (715) 934-4242.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.