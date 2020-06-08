Black Lives Matter protest in Hayward

Approximately 90 gathered at the corner of Highways 63 and 27 in the City of Hayward Saturday afternoon, June 6, to protest with others across the nation the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was an African-American man who died while being detained by officers. One of the officers pressed his knee in Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes. Four officers have been charged in Floyd's death. See more about this event in this week's Sawyer County Record.

