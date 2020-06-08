Black Lives Matter protest in Hayward

Approximately 90 gathered at the corner of Highways 63 and 27 in the City of Hayward Saturday afternoon, June 6, to protest with others across the nation the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was an African-American man who died while being detained by officers. One of the officers pressed his knee in Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes. Four officers have been charged in Floyd's death. See more about this event in this week's Sawyer County Record.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.