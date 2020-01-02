Each year, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF), host of the American Birkebeiner, North America’s largest cross-country ski race, unveils a commemorative poster in honor of the annual Birkie week of events held each February in Hayward. The ABSF announced the 2020 Birkie week poster was created by Neal Aspinall of Lake Geneva, a nationally renowned illustrator and graphic artist.
The 2020 Birkie poster captures the quiet beauty of the award-winning Birkie Trail, the energy and magnitude of skiers, as well as the majesty of the overall event. Aspinall is an aficionado of retro Americana style advertising and captures the legacy and magic of the race in his poster.
“I love the simplicity of images and the feeling of allowing the viewer to fill in the blanks,” Aspinall said. “Using classic imagery allows me to engage with the viewer while creating an approachable Mayberry-esque feel to my works. The Birkie poster brings the Northwoods experience close to the viewer and makes the Birkie feeling attainable to all.”
The 2020 Birkie poster is available for purchase in the Birkie Store at 10527 Main St. in Hayward, as well as through www.BirkieStore.com. Each year, the poster creative is also used as the cover of the race guide, as the official Birkie ski sticker (given to all participants) and on a variety of retail items in the Birkie Store.
To learn more about Aspinall’s work, visit www.NealAspinall.com.
