The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation announced Monday Jan. 6 that registration for the 2020 Slumberland American Birkebeiner (Birkie) 50K Skate & 55K Classic races will close at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. 

The Slumberland American Birkebeiner is North America’s largest and most prestigious cross-country ski race held each year in northwest Wisconsin.  On Saturday, Feb. 22, skiers will make their way down the legendary Birkie Trail from Cable to Hayward, where they’ll finish on the snow-covered Main Street.

An estimated 13,500 skiers will participate in Birkie week races Feb. 20-22, with an anticipated 35,000 spectators cheering them on.

The American Birkebeiner is rooted in Norwegian history when two Birkebeiner warriors, so-called by the birch bark leggings they wore, skied two-year-old Prince Haakon, heir to the Norwegian throne, to safety on a long and perilous journey through the treacherous mountains and forests of Norway. Their determination is commemorated each year at the American Birkebeiner Ski Marathon as skiers recreate the courageous 55-kilometer journey.  

Slumberland Furniture is the title sponsor of the 46th Slumberland American Birkebeiner ski race.

