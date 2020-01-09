The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation announced Monday, Jan. 6, that registration for the 2020 Slumberland American Birkebeiner (Birkie) 50K Skate & 55K Classic races will close at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
The Slumberland American Birkebeiner is North America’s largest and most prestigious cross-country ski race. On Saturday, Feb. 22, skiers will make their way down the Birkie Trail from Cable to Hayward, where they’ll finish on the snow-covered Main Street.
An estimated 13,500 skiers will participate in Birkie week races Feb. 20-22, with an anticipated 35,000 spectators cheering them on.
The American Birkebeiner is rooted in the Norwegian historical account of two Birkebeiner warriors, so-called by the birch bark leggings they wore, who skied 2-year-old Prince Haakon, heir to the Norwegian throne, to safety on a long and perilous journey through the treacherous mountains and forests of Norway. Their determination is commemorated each year at the American Birkebeiner Ski Marathon as skiers recreate the courageous 55-kilometer journey.
Slumberland Furniture is the title sponsor of the 46th Slumberland American Birkebeiner ski race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.