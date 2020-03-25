With the motto of “We’re all in this together, be safe and be well,” the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation team has compiled a list of activities, inspirational articles, family exercise fun, and tips to stay focused and positive during the coronavirus emergency.
The information is compiled on the Birkie’s website at www.birkie.com. The list includes:
Workouts you can do from home:
• Free no-equipment Barre, small-space workouts.
• More than 350 at-home full length workouts.
• Fun and upbeat workouts, from strength training and yoga to kickboxing and Pilates.
• Yoga to help quiet the mind and reduce stress.
• Free Peloton classes, from spin biking to running, stretching, yoga, bodyweight cardio and strength training.
Tips, resources to help remain positive, upbeat
and healthy:
• News media including the Sawyer County Record are providing coronavirus updates free of charge.
• A Message In The Time Of Coronavirus: You Are Amazing (Trail Runner podcast);
• Keep the Skiing Fever Alive, a cross-country skier podcast.
• Tips for Running Outside Now: Runner’s World article
• Social Distancing For Kids: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel article
• Need time in the great outdoors? Many parks are open and have waived admission fees. Check with the National Park Service and the Wisconsin Division of Parks for park availability and which trails are open.
• Self-Quarantine Survival Guide: Goalcast story.
Family- and kid-friendly exercises, activities:
• Keep your family, and your kids moving wherever you are
• Turn math into fun card games
• Check out debbie doo kids tv: music, movement and learning
• Brain breaks: cosmic kids adventure yoga
• Dance videos for kids of all ages, pop sugar family cardio workout
Mind, body and spirit
• Easy recipe ideas using pantry staples
• Can’t escape into nature? Escape with the nature sounds from a Spotify playlist
• Find great reads with two months of free Kindle unlimited
• Help others with virtual volunteering
• Use guided meditation to calm anxiety
Parent resources
The Hayward Community School District has compiled a Covid-19 parent resource list, as follows:
• From the Curriculum Department: Links to Student/Family Resources
• From the Technology Department: Free Internet Access Available for those who need it
• Also look for enrichment activities, educational links, live free streaming events, virtual field trips and Disney movie activity links
Boys, Girls Club
The Boys and Girls Club of Lac Courte Oreilles on its website has listed:
• 100 activities to do at home during school closures.
• Ten free learning websites for kids
• “Tips and resources to help you to stay positive, upbeat & healthy,”
• “Family and kid friendly exercises & activities,”
• “Mind, body, and spirit,”
